  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey

New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey

Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€750,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fireplace
  • TV
New building location
Karakecililer, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Mostar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€156,000
Residential complex Sea View Apartment in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Residential complex Apartments in a well-developed infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€132,000
You are viewing
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€750,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57.5 to 191 m2. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€171,437
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 67 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 214 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Realting.com
Go