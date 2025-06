Luxury five bedroom villa in the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak on the Aegean coast of Turkey!

The complex is built on an area of ​​9,600 m2, only 18 villas, located 5 km from the Yalikavak marina, 3 km to the center of Gumusluk, and only 450 meters to the sea and shops.

Number of floors: 2

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 4

Total area: 280 m2

Plot area: 600 m2

Distance to the sea: 450 meters

Private swimming pool

Private garden (from 600 m2 to 750 m2)

Private parking

Underfloor heating

Air conditioning and heating (VRF)

Built-in kitchen appliances (Stove, oven and SIEMENS hood)

Electric blinds on windows

Smart home system

Heat and sound insulation walls

Security and CCTV system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.