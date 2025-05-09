Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye

An exclusive project that one can enjoy both peace and entertainment at the same time. While the greenery surrounding offers a glimpse of nature, the innovative architecture combines modern texture with regional authenticity. The project is designed to make you feel special with its private beach and other luxurious amenities. The complex includes 48 villas with private pools and sea views, 196 apartments.

Complex infrastructure:

park 140,000 m²

beach area 15,800 m²

jogging and walking paths 2.5 km

beach restaurant 600 m² with bar

swimming pools

multifunctional pier

playground

social center

shops, supermarket

Turkish bath, sauna

fitness center

boutique hotel

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy locals - the most premium and elite resort. Bodrum is a holiday destination for Turkish politicians, stars and athletes.

Bays:

Demirbükü - The Bay of The Project

Cennet Bay - 5 mins

Göltürkbükü - 8 mins

Gündoğan - 12 mins

Yalıkavak - 15 mins

Strategic locations:

Torba Crossway - 5 mins

Milas-Bodrum Airport - 35 mins

Bodrum Centre - 10 mins

Acıbadem Hospital - 30 mins

Attraction centres:

Palmarina Bodrum - 15 mins

Turgutreis Marina - 20 mins

Milta Bodrum Marina - 10 mins

Nearby schools: