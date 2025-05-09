Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye

  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Bodrum
  Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye

Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye

Bodrum, Turkey
$1,86M
ID: 26393
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2459214
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

An exclusive project that one can enjoy both peace and entertainment at the same time. While the greenery surrounding offers a glimpse of nature, the innovative architecture combines modern texture with regional authenticity. The project is designed to make you feel special with its private beach and other luxurious amenities. The complex includes 48 villas with private pools and sea views, 196 apartments.

Complex infrastructure:

  • park 140,000 m²
  • beach area 15,800 m²
  • jogging and walking paths 2.5 km
  • beach restaurant 600 m² with bar
  • swimming pools
  • multifunctional pier
  • playground
  • social center
  • shops, supermarket
  • Turkish bath, sauna
  • fitness center
  • boutique hotel
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy locals - the most premium and elite resort. Bodrum is a holiday destination for Turkish politicians, stars and athletes.

Bays:

  • Demirbükü - The Bay of The Project
  • Cennet Bay - 5 mins
  • Göltürkbükü - 8 mins
  • Gündoğan - 12 mins
  • Yalıkavak - 15 mins

Strategic locations:

  • Torba Crossway - 5 mins
  • Milas-Bodrum Airport - 35 mins
  • Bodrum Centre - 10 mins
  • Acıbadem Hospital - 30 mins

Attraction centres:

  • Palmarina Bodrum - 15 mins
  • Turgutreis Marina - 20 mins
  • Milta Bodrum Marina - 10 mins

Nearby schools:

  • TED Bodrum College - 30 mins
  • Bodrum Private Marmara College - 25 mins
  • Bodrum Bahçeşehir College - 26 mins
  • Private Bodrum AKEV High School - 20 mins

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

You are viewing
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,86M
Realting.com
