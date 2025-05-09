  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$353,034
;
10
ID: 14744
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348733
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

We offer apartments and villas with a view of the sea.

The residence features green area, decorative pools, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, walking, jogging and bike paths, private pier and beach, kids; playgrounds, a mini golf course, yoga and meditation areas.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)
  • Mosquito nets
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet green area, 25 km from the city center of Bodrum. Here you'll find picturesque bays and marinas, olive groves and pine forests, golf courses and restaurants.

  • Bodrum city center - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes drive

Location on the map

