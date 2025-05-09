Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

We offer apartments and villas with a view of the sea.

The residence features green area, decorative pools, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, walking, jogging and bike paths, private pier and beach, kids; playgrounds, a mini golf course, yoga and meditation areas.

Completion - December, 2024.

Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)

Mosquito nets

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet green area, 25 km from the city center of Bodrum. Here you'll find picturesque bays and marinas, olive groves and pine forests, golf courses and restaurants.