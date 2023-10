Karakocali, Turkey

from €210,000

43–67 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Botanik Garden is a premium residential complex in the Kestel area between Mahmutlar and Tosmur. 15 minutes from the center of Alanya. Kestel is a place where you can retire and enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the Toros Mountains. The complex " Botanic Garden " is viewed from modern and environmentally friendly materials. Panoramic windows and open balconies create a laconic and modern look. The area of the complex is 12,000 square meters. m. The complex is created from two blocks of five floors. Apartments with modern layouts from 43 to 130 square meters. m. Linear two - three-room, two-level with two bedrooms and two-level with four bedrooms. Apartments with clean decoration, with cabinet furniture, kitchens and baths. The apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Complex infrastructure: - Children's room; - Pool; - Fitness - center; - Sauna. Within walking distance, modern infrastructure with restaurants, cafes, a playground, a promenade with cycle paths. Kestel also has a school and university. The Botanik Garden residential complex is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment.