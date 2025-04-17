  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye

Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,25M
14/04/2025
$1,24M
13/04/2025
$1,24M
12/04/2025
$1,25M
11/04/2025
$1,28M
10/04/2025
$1,28M
09/04/2025
$1,29M
08/04/2025
$1,29M
06/04/2025
$1,29M
05/04/2025
$1,28M
04/04/2025
$1,29M
03/04/2025
$1,31M
02/04/2025
$1,30M
01/04/2025
$1,30M
30/03/2025
$1,30M
29/03/2025
$1,31M
28/03/2025
$1,31M
27/03/2025
$1,31M
26/03/2025
$1,31M
25/03/2025
$1,30M
24/03/2025
$1,30M
20
ID: 21554
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2390880
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Gumusluk

About the complex

Each villa is located on its own plot of land with an outdoor swimming pool of 30 m2, 10x3 m in size and 1.8 m in depth. The construction project provides for different layouts of the villas, the area varies from 390 to 460 m2. The project also provides for landscape design - olive trees aged from 400 to 1100 years are already growing. Each plot is fenced with a fence 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence (trees/ornamental shrubs). The complex is under 24-hour security and video surveillance.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The villa is handed over to the owner with a final finish (turnkey) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele (hood, dishwasher, hob and oven). Also, all villas have a "warm" floor system. At the buyer's request, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. The ceiling height in all villas is 3.1-3.2 m.

Advantages

The developer concludes a notarized purchase and sale agreement with the buyer, with which he can apply for citizenship. The property documents (TAPU) will be ready and issued within 2 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Gumusluk district is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. It has all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life - hotels of various star ratings, restaurants (especially with fish cuisine), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have a gentle entrance to the water and are rightfully considered some of the best in the city.

Location on the map

Gumusluk, Turkey

