Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye

Each villa is located on its own plot of land with an outdoor swimming pool of 30 m2, 10x3 m in size and 1.8 m in depth. The construction project provides for different layouts of the villas, the area varies from 390 to 460 m2. The project also provides for landscape design - olive trees aged from 400 to 1100 years are already growing. Each plot is fenced with a fence 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence (trees/ornamental shrubs). The complex is under 24-hour security and video surveillance.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The villa is handed over to the owner with a final finish (turnkey) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele (hood, dishwasher, hob and oven). Also, all villas have a "warm" floor system. At the buyer's request, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. The ceiling height in all villas is 3.1-3.2 m.

Advantages

The developer concludes a notarized purchase and sale agreement with the buyer, with which he can apply for citizenship. The property documents (TAPU) will be ready and issued within 2 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Gumusluk district is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. It has all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life - hotels of various star ratings, restaurants (especially with fish cuisine), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have a gentle entrance to the water and are rightfully considered some of the best in the city.