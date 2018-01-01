New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

We offer new villas of four types:

Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars.

Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two cars.

Type C (12 pcs). The villas of 433,02 m2 with a swimming pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas, terraces, a parking for two cars, a garden with sandal wood, lemon and olive trees.

Type D (8 pcs). The spacious villas of 540,35 m2 with high ceilings and a winter garden, terraces, lounge areas, gardens, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. The houses of this type are situated within walking distance of the sea.

The residence features a private beach, a fitness center, a spa, a lounge area, a restaurants, green areas.

Completion - end of 2023.

Features of the flats

Type A

The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen.

Type B

The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen.

Type C

The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen.

Type D

The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen.

Fireplace

Independent heating

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green and prestigious area, close to the picturesque coast, 18 km from Yalikavak, 15 km from the center of Bodrum, 40 km from the airport.