  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey

Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey

, Turkey
from
€600,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, terraces, saunas and Turkish baths, lounge and barbecue areas.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and an access to the pool terrace, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom with a bathroom and a balcony.

First floor: a double bedroom with a bathroom, a jacuzzi, a balcony, a sauna, a hamam, a terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen
  • Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove, oven)
  • Air conditioning
  • Fireplace
  • TV
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, a few minutes walk from the promenade.

  • Mini market - 50 meters
  • Bus stop - 50 meters
  • Beach - 1 km
  • Airport - 40 km
  • Restaurant - 100 meters
New building location
, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€90,000
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v ZhK premium-klassa - Stambul rayon Uskyudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,18M
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€482,620
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
You are viewing
Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€600,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex EURO AVSALLAR RESIDENCE
Residential complex EURO AVSALLAR RESIDENCE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€200,000
Area 44–72 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! EURO AVSALLAR RESIDENCE - a residential complex with chic infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Avsallare. Thanks to the successful selection of the land, absolutely all of the apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the Taurus Mountains. Avsallar is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance, the entire developed infrastructure of the city - restaurants, markets, pharmacies, parks. INFRASTRUCT: - children's playroom; - heated indoor pool; - massage rooms; - a restaurant; - Turkish bath; - fitness room; - SPA center; - open parking; - barbecue area; - water park. Euro Residence Avsallar is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and at the same time a private, delicate pastime. If you dream of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a wonderful choice embodying your dream into reality! WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€535,121
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€144,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go