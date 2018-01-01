Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

from €200,000

44–72 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! EURO AVSALLAR RESIDENCE - a residential complex with chic infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Avsallare. Thanks to the successful selection of the land, absolutely all of the apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the Taurus Mountains. Avsallar is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance, the entire developed infrastructure of the city - restaurants, markets, pharmacies, parks. INFRASTRUCT: - children's playroom; - heated indoor pool; - massage rooms; - a restaurant; - Turkish bath; - fitness room; - SPA center; - open parking; - barbecue area; - water park. Euro Residence Avsallar is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and at the same time a private, delicate pastime. If you dream of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a wonderful choice embodying your dream into reality! WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!