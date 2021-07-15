  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher)
  • Duravit sanitary ware
  • Fireplace
  • Steel door
  • Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens
  • Generator
  • Water tank
  • Daikin air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria.

  • Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes
  • Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes
  • Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes
  • Sea - 400 meters
  • Marina - 400 meters
New building location
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€34,000
Residential complex Pervyy ZhK v Stambule so svoey ekosistemoy
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€415,865
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€144,000
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,51M
Residential complex Oniks
Mersin, Turkey
from
€68,000
You are viewing
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€286,830
Agency: TRANIO
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas. The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. On the ground floor there is a collaboration area with workstations, meeting rooms and video calling booths. There are relaxation rooms, gaming areas and a cafe. The entire third floor is reserved for socializing only. From the terrace surrounded by a garden you can enjoy the views and sit in the restaurant. Rental income is collected in a common and distributed evenly among the property owners. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the heart of the new developing neighbourhood of Kığıthane/Jendere. Only 25 minutes drive from the new Istanbul Airport. 300m to the city metro and Istanbul Airport metro line. 5 minutes drive to both Bosphorus bridges. Located next to Vadi Istanbul and Axis shopping centres.
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€123,000
The project consists of 1 residential block and 24 apartments of various layouts, such as 1+1, 2+1 and 2+1 duplexes, and the areas of the apartments vary from 50 m2 to 152 square meters. The project offers you luxurious apartments just 1300 meters from the sea, so you will be located almost in the center, but at the same time away from the bustle of the city. Also, this project offers you a life full of amenities, thanks to its developed internal infrastructure and ideal location. 18 apartments 1+1 (50 m2) 3 apartments 2+1 (152 m2) 3 apartments 2+1 (152m2) duplex   Open pool Sauna Jacuzzi Fitness Lobby Cafeteria parking Video surveillance system video intercom   State Hospital - 550 m. Alanya College - 250 m. School - 300 m. Koctash Shopping Center - 650 m. Sea - 1300 m. Metro shopping center - 950 m.   Start of construction - 15.07.2021 Completion of construction - 15.04.2022  
Residential complex NOIRE
Residential complex NOIRE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€75,000
Area 54–90 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! NOIRE is a new residential complex in the Avsallar area from the developer ULAŞ YAPİ. Avsallar — a small seaside village in the area of the famous Mediterranean resort of Alanya in Antalya, Turkey. Rest and living in Avsallar involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Fitness; - Barbecue; - A gazebo for relaxation; - Sauna; - Steam; - Video surveillance. Apartments for rent: - Laminate; - Suspension ceiling; - Steel door; - Shower cabin; - Sanuzel; - Alarm. Location: The distance to the sea is 1450 m. Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!
Realting.com
Go