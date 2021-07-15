Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas.
The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. On the ground floor there is a collaboration area with workstations, meeting rooms and video calling booths. There are relaxation rooms, gaming areas and a cafe. The entire third floor is reserved for socializing only. From the terrace surrounded by a garden you can enjoy the views and sit in the restaurant.
Rental income is collected in a common and distributed evenly among the property owners.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in the heart of the new developing neighbourhood of Kığıthane/Jendere.
Only 25 minutes drive from the new Istanbul Airport.
300m to the city metro and Istanbul Airport metro line.
5 minutes drive to both Bosphorus bridges.
Located next to Vadi Istanbul and Axis shopping centres.
The project consists of 1 residential block and 24 apartments of various layouts, such as 1+1, 2+1 and 2+1 duplexes, and the areas of the apartments vary from 50 m2 to 152 square meters. The project offers you luxurious apartments just 1300 meters from the sea, so you will be located almost in the center, but at the same time away from the bustle of the city. Also, this project offers you a life full of amenities, thanks to its developed internal infrastructure and ideal location. 18 apartments 1+1 (50 m2) 3 apartments 2+1 (152 m2) 3 apartments 2+1 (152m2) duplex Open pool Sauna Jacuzzi Fitness Lobby Cafeteria parking Video surveillance system video intercom State Hospital - 550 m. Alanya College - 250 m. School - 300 m. Koctash Shopping Center - 650 m. Sea - 1300 m. Metro shopping center - 950 m. Start of construction - 15.07.2021 Completion of construction - 15.04.2022
NOIRE is a new residential complex in the Avsallar area from the developer ULAŞ YAPİ.
Avsallar — a small seaside village in the area of the famous Mediterranean resort of Alanya in Antalya, Turkey. Rest and living in Avsallar involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility.
Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Fitness;
- Barbecue;
- A gazebo for relaxation;
- Sauna;
- Steam;
- Video surveillance.
Apartments for rent:
- Laminate;
- Suspension ceiling;
- Steel door;
- Shower cabin;
- Sanuzel;
- Alarm.
Location:
The distance to the sea is 1450 m.
Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!