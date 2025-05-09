  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey

New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
$655,048
9
ID: 14738
In CRM: 2349216
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools of 60 m2.

The residence features two swimming pools, parking spaces, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security.

Completion - May, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Irrigation system in the garden
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Public transport stop - 1 minute
  • Beach, restaurants and market - 4 minutes walk
  • Bodrum Center - 15 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

