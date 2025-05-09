Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We are pleased to present you a luxurious, new complex in the center of Mahmutlar and in close proximity to the beach, only 550 meters. Mahmutlar has long been one of the most popular areas of Alanya. Mahmutlar has 4 primary schools, 2 secondary schools, extended after-school groups, 3 study…
Why this property؟
The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next to express transportation lines.
There are integrated facilities within the compound, besides health and educational services surrounding the project.
The luxury designs and the diversity of residentia…
A modern project consisting of 20 private villas with private gardens, set on a plot of 11,000 square metres and providing a highly comfortable environment thanks to its unique location. Suitable for year-round living. Each villa has an outdoor car park for 1 car.
Location and nearby infras…