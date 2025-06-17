Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.

Luxury five bedroom villas in the picturesque area of ​​Gölköy | Bodrum.

The villa complex designed by the famous architect Emre Arolat is located in Demirbükü Bay, one of the most exclusive bays of Bodrum.

This seafront project is located on a plot of 120,000 m2, includes 150 private villas, each of which is carefully designed.

The villas are located among pine and olive trees, equipped with private pools, a private beach of 270 meters, two exclusive restaurants and a beach bar, and also offer such amenities as Pilates classes, yoga, massage services and a children's play area in the forest.

