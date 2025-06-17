  1. Realting.com
  Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.

Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,45M
15
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury five bedroom villas in the picturesque area of ​​Gölköy | Bodrum.

The villa complex designed by the famous architect Emre Arolat is located in Demirbükü Bay, one of the most exclusive bays of Bodrum.

This seafront project is located on a plot of 120,000 m2, includes 150 private villas, each of which is carefully designed.

The villas are located among pine and olive trees, equipped with private pools, a private beach of 270 meters, two exclusive restaurants and a beach bar, and also offer such amenities as Pilates classes, yoga, massage services and a children's play area in the forest.

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,45M
