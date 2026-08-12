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Pool Houses for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Bodrum
6
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144 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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INEST HOMES
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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INEST HOMES
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
This stunning villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 385 m2 of luxurious living space, set…
$760,330
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Located in the picturesque area of Gumusluk, Bodrum, these detached villas offer a perfect b…
$1,34M
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6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This stunning luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 450 m2 of refined living space…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Premium villas in the project with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A…
$3,46M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
House in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
House
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
If you're ready to buy a villa in Alanya Turkey, this exclusive collection of 18 modern home…
$817,239
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool and Breathtaking Views near the Shore in Bodrum Gun…
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: Luxury villas in the mountains of Oba distric…
$649,217
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Luxury Stone Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Bodrum Gumusluk Nestled within a prestigiou…
$988,859
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Lake View Villas in Prestigious Project with Private Beach in Bodrum Adabuku Adabuku boasts…
$679,476
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Premier Amenities Near Alanya Experience refi…
$537,043
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6 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Nestled in the prestigious area of Yalıkavak, Bodrum, these luxury villas offer exceptional …
$2,31M
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa in Bektas - Private Pool, Spa, and Gym Discover a world of luxury w…
$1,75M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Bodrum Villas: Luxury Living with Smart Home Systems in Gulluk Embark on your journey to lu…
$650,288
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Stylish Detached Villas with Citizenship Opportunity in Bodrum Turkbuku Turkbuku, also know…
$1,34M
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa for sale in Tepe, Alanya, offers 366 m2 of luxurious living sp…
$1,40M
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1 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Luxury Seafront Properties with Private Beach Access in Yalıkavak Bodrum Beach-front proper…
$686,480
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views in Tepe Discover this charming 3-bedroom villa in t…
$385,270
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
This exclusive villa is located on the serene sovalye Island, the only inhabited island in t…
$3,79M
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2 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Invest in Luxury: Villas in Mugla Milas Situated in a project emphasizing natural living in…
$542,880
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villa with Stunning Sea and Mountain Views in Tepe, Alanya The villa feat…
$385,270
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Discover these exquisite triplex villas located just 2 km from Gurpınar Beach in the thrivin…
$1,84M
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Property types in Turkey

villas
castles
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
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Luxury
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