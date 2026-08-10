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Houses for sale in Aydın, Turkey

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Kusadasi
40
Efeler
11
Didim
4
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58 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$506,375
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
New Contemporary Villas in Kuşadası with Terraces and Pools Located in Aydın, Kuşadası is a …
$896,870
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
New-Built Villas with Large Gardens Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası The villas are loca…
$1,88M
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2 room house in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$8,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Villas with Pool Close to the Beach and Amenities in Davutlar, Kuşadası These stylis…
$358,283
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas Surrounded by Nature and Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kuşadası, close to the a…
$640,622
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Close to the Ancient…
$589,433
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 5
LUXURY APPLICATIONS IN DIDIM STANDARDS AND MEERBLICKEXKLUSIVER WOHNKOMPLEX MODERS DESIGN PER…
$266,095
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
New Detached Villa for Sale in Kuşadası Near Daily Amenities Located near the ancient city o…
$381,515
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3 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas Intertwined with Nature in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to…
$389,488
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5 room house in Efeler, Turkey
5 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/10
$6,91M
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Villa 7 rooms in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$19,47M
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4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/7
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$453,054
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4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
$9,24M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/3
Spacious Golf Course and Nature View Apartments in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to the a…
$576,791
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Pools and Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşa…
$465,907
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Sea Views Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The villas for sale…
$1,83M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,22M
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5 room house in Sogucak, Turkey
5 room house
Sogucak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
$8,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish villas are locate…
$929,175
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4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 4/8
$12,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/1
Detached Single-Storey Home Close to the Beach in Kuşadası Located close to the ancient city…
$1,20M
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Villa 7 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Brand-New Furnished Villas with Pools in Güzelçamlı, Kuşadası Kuşadası, one of the Aegean’s …
$466,434
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Villa 5 rooms in Germencik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Germencik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,72M
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Villa 4 rooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$7,85M
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Property types in Aydın

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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