UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Ankara
Houses
Houses for sale in Ankara, Turkey
Cankaya
36
House
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€167,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
6
5
450 m²
4
Well-Located Semi-Detached Villas in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Villas for sale are located in th…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
9
7
480 m²
2
Detached Villas for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Incek Luxury villas for sale …
€1,08M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
5
2
186 m²
5
Centrally Located Real Estate Offering Advantageous Investment Opportunity in Ankara, Cankay…
€218,000
Recommend
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
10
612 m²
40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€1,55M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
6
244 m²
40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€658,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
9
3
380 m²
5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€152,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
5
2
235 m²
3
Stylish Properties in New Boutique Project in Incek Ankara The new build properties in Ankar…
€191,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
9
7
732 m²
3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
8
6
600 m²
3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€922,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
7
5
475 m²
3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€683,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
8
6
450 m²
3
Detached Houses for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Gölbaşı İncek Luxury houses for sale are loc…
€1,43M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
5
2
190 m²
5
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The chic apartments…
€143,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
4
2
125 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Stylish Design in Boutique Project in Ankara Incek The new build a…
€171,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
8
4
450 m²
25
New Build Spacious Flats in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak The stylish flats are located in …
€304,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
3
2
83 m²
4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€152,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
5
2
150 m²
4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€218,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€199,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
135 m²
5
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Ankara Incek New-build apartments are located…
€169,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
7
New-Build Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in Ankara Cankaya Elegant flats are located …
€156,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
9
6
505 m²
3
Luxe Villas in Well-Located Complex in Ankara Incek The luxe villas are located in Incek, on…
€1,14M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
2
190 m²
5
Modern Apartments in Central Location in Ankara Cankaya The stylish apartments are located i…
€154,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
5
4
281 m²
1/4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€769,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
7
5
715 m²
3
6-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Ankara Golbasi Luxury villas for sale are located i…
€1,26M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
5
2
135 m²
5
Stylish Flats in Boutique Project in Ankara Eryaman The stylish flats are located in Ankara,…
€144,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
5
2
220 m²
5
New Apartments with Panoramic City View in Çankaya Ankara Panoramic city views apartments l…
€234,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
6
2
190 m²
5
Apartments Within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Ankara Dikmen Apartments are located …
€285,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
5
2
185 m²
7
Centrally Located City View Flats for Sale in Ankara Cankaya The modernly designed flats for…
€190,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
6
3
300 m²
3/3
Duplex Property for Sale in Ankara Kecioren Near Public Transportation The property is in a …
€188,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
4
1
90 m²
6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€116,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Ankara
villas
duplexes
Properties features in Ankara, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL