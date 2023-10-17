Houses for sale in Ankara, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€167,000
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Semi-Detached Villas in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Villas for sale are located in th…
€1,05M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ankara, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Incek Luxury villas for sale …
€1,08M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Centrally Located Real Estate Offering Advantageous Investment Opportunity in Ankara, Cankay…
€218,000
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€1,55M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€658,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€152,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in New Boutique Project in Incek Ankara The new build properties in Ankar…
€191,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€922,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€683,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Hacilar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Gölbaşı İncek Luxury houses for sale are loc…
€1,43M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The chic apartments…
€143,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Stylish Design in Boutique Project in Ankara Incek The new build a…
€171,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 25
New Build Spacious Flats in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak The stylish flats are located in …
€304,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€152,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€218,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€199,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Ankara Incek New-build apartments are located…
€169,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New-Build Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in Ankara Cankaya Elegant flats are located …
€156,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas in Well-Located Complex in Ankara Incek The luxe villas are located in Incek, on…
€1,14M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Apartments in Central Location in Ankara Cankaya The stylish apartments are located i…
€154,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€769,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 715 m²
Number of floors 3
6-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Ankara Golbasi Luxury villas for sale are located i…
€1,26M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in Boutique Project in Ankara Eryaman The stylish flats are located in Ankara,…
€144,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Panoramic City View in Çankaya Ankara Panoramic city views apartments l…
€234,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Ankara Dikmen Apartments are located …
€285,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 7
Centrally Located City View Flats for Sale in Ankara Cankaya The modernly designed flats for…
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Property for Sale in Ankara Kecioren Near Public Transportation The property is in a …
€188,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€116,000

