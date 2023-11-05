Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beykoz, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 31
€643,000
Villa 6 room villa in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 m²
Beykoz da konumu muhteşem 758 m2 arsa için Kapalı havuzlu 8 odalı 8 Banyolu 9 vc 2 mutfak k…
€26,32M
Villa 5 room villa in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
BEYKOZ / ACARKENT 🔹 700m2 net kapalı alan 🔹1.200m2 Arsa 🔹2 Salon 🔹5 Oda 🔹2 Giyinme od…
€5,84M
Mir