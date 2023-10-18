Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kas, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Kas, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House with Uninterrupted Nature and Sea Views in a Large Garden in Antalya Kaş Kaş is …
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€638,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€1,750
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Investment Opportunity in Antalya Kalkan The villas with high rental in…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Luxury Villa with Rental Guarantee in Kalkan Antalya 4+1 detached villa in K…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Equipped House with High Privacy in Antalya Kalkan The house is located in the Mediterr…
€826,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bezirgan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Full Furnished Detached Home with Large Garden in Kas Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is loc…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Extensive Garden in the Center of Antalya K…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a popular holiday city located …
€2,00M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas with Indoor and Outdoor Pools and Large Gardens in Kas Kalkan Sea view villas are loc…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 564 m²
Floor 1/3
Central Villas with High Rental Guarantee in Kalkan, Antalya The nature and sea view villas …
€1,50M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Central Villas with High Rental Guarantee in Kalkan, Antalya The nature and sea view villas …
€800,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
Chic Villas Near the Sea in Kalkan Antalya The chic villas are situated in an advantageous l…
€745,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Houses with High Rental Income Guarantee in Kaş, Kalkan The houses are located in …
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€220
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€285
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kas, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
 Create your special lifestyle with villa for sale in Antalya. You can use the villa with ho…
Price on request
5 room house with garden, with sauna, with security in Kas, Turkey
5 room house with garden, with sauna, with security
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
An exclusive villa for sale in Antalya guarantees a luxury lifestyle close to the beach. Pro…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Every day feel the freshener sea breeze, the sound of waves crashing is magnificent, a freed…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
We invite you to a luxurious and comfortable holiday with truly Turkish hospitality and a wo…
€1,100
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€577,720
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€210
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€192,700
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€733,340

