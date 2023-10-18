Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Urla
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Urla, Turkey

Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Yenice Mahallesi
3
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room house with sea view in Urla, Turkey
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,13M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,35M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,27M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,17M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,31M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,38M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,43M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,95M
Villa 6 room villa in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,52M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,11M

Property types in Urla

villas

Properties features in Urla, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir