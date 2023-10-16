Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
310
Bodrum
61
Izmir
59
Aydın
23
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
16
Kusadasi
14
Fethiye
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
396 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool Access in Bodrum Bitez Discover this furnished villa to bu…
€598,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Houses with Nature and Sea Views in Bodrum Gumusluk The houses, located in the charming Gumu…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone-Covered Villas with Spacious Design and Private Pools in Bodrum Kadikalesi The villas …
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
€920,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
€606,925
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€940,000
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,83M
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981

