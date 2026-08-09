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Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Muğla
389
Fethiye
71
Izmir
62
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511 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Detached Villas in Bodrum with Private Pools and Gardens Overlooking Yalıkavak Marina Luxury…
$2,28M
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Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$673,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
SEYDİKEMER KAYADİBİ'NDE ÖZEL HAVUZLU LÜKS YAŞAM VE YÜKSEK YATIRIM FIRSATI Muğla'nın hızla d…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$506,375
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool and Breathtaking Views near the Shore in Bodrum Gun…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached House in a Complex within Walking Distance of Ilıca Beach in Alaçatı Çeşme The…
$838,177
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$8,42M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on t…
$704,004
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Near All Amenities in Çalış Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’…
$732,344
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
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4 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
Newly Built Semi-Detached Houses with Garden and Pool in a Peaceful Area of Urla, Izmir The …
$547,995
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Aztek Villas
$950,831
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa in a Central Location in Fethiye Muğla The villa is located in the …
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
Functional Design Detached Villas in the Middle of the Natur in Bodrum The villas are situa…
$1,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Single-Storey Villa with Pool and Garden in the Hotel Zone of Fethiye The villa is…
$1,56M
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Property types in Aegean Region

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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