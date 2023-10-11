Houses for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

UAE
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
5
800 m²
4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
2
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
4
2
250 m²
2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€183,886
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
5
3
227 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
5
3
208 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
4
3
186 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
3
2
136 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
2
2
114 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Damlar Mahallesi, Turkey
9
4
964 m²
3
New-Build Villas in a Complex with Security in Kocaeli Basiskele The modern villas are locat…
€1,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
6
5
411 m²
Villas with Private Pool and Detached Garden Surrounded by Natural Areas in Kocaeli Izmit Ko…
€755,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€242,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
152 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€176,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
6
2
277 m²
3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€337,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
5
2
195 m²
2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€173,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
5
3
187 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€195,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
3
1
140 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€124,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
2
1
96 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€100,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6
5
411 m²
2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
€994,058
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
6
5
227 m²
1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m²
1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4
134 m²
5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Recommend
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2
68 m²
1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5
134 m²
5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3
85 m²
5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5
254 m²
6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4
166 m²
6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
5
1
130 m²
1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5
229 m²
5/5
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€334,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4
152 m²
5/5
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€175,800
Recommend
