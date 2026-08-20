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Houses for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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villas
16
townhouses
4
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32 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 635 m²
Spectrum Villas
$675 844
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious Properties with Balconies in a Comprehensive Complex in Başakşehir Başakşehir hosts…
$651 421
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Golden Season
$645 000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment-Friendly Villas for Sale Within a Project in Başakşehir, Istanbul The villa proje…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Garden and Balcony in a Complex in Başakşehir, Istanbul The project is located i…
$357 231
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2 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Garden and Balcony in a Complex in Başakşehir, Istanbul The project is located i…
$283 683
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Villas with Spacious Interiors and Balconies in Basaksehir Istanbul The Başakşehir district …
$798 516
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Basaksehir is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after locations in Istanbul, attractin…
$512 525
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Garden and Balcony in a Complex in Başakşehir, Istanbul The project is located i…
$420 272
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Basaksehir, one of istanbul's key investment districts, is known for its peaceful atmosphere…
$834 751
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Detached Twin Villas for Sale with Private Gardens in Başakşehir Bahçeşehir The vil…
$944 444
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
Golden Season
$1,60M
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Basaksehir is one of istanbul's rapidly developing districts, offering both tranquility and …
$1,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Loire Mansion
$658 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Majestic Crest Villas
$649 959
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Villas with Spacious Interiors and Balconies in Basaksehir Istanbul The Başakşehir district …
$819 530
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Vanesa BecaKhior
$663 057
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Loire Mansion
$748 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Turnkey 5-Bedroom Detached Villas in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is the rising and well-d…
$1,46M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Loire Mansion
$902 000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Golden Season
$500 000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Loire Mansion
$935 000
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villas with Garden 1.5 km from TEM Highway in Istanbul Başakşehir Başakşehir is beco…
$667 765
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 57 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: * High-value luxury in Bahcesehir's growing market…
$820 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
The project is located in the Basaksehir area, on an area of ​​48,000 m2, is a modern reside…
$496 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
$542 000
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex consists of 7 independent villas. Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + …
$1,40M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
$576 000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950 000
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Basaksehir is a well-planned district in istanbul, known for its modern infrastructure and i…
$1,33M
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