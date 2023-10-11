Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€651,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€639,000
6 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,13M
5 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,10M
4 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€954,000
3 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€840,000
7 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Basaksehir, Turkey
7 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas have 7…
€896,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Triplex Villas in Basaksehir, Istanbul. Luxury villas are located in an…
€1,33M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 554 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,84M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,55M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Villas with Spacious Living Spaces in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas for sale…
€1,16M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Villas with Spacious Living Spaces in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas for sale…
€1,13M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Flats in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Basaksehir. The chic flats in Istanbul Basakse…
€435,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Flats in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Basaksehir. The chic flats in Istanbul Basakse…
€398,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
€544,492
Duplex 6 rooms with security, with children playground, with Камеры видеонаблюдения in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with security, with children playground, with Камеры видеонаблюдения
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/1
Family duplexes and triplexes in the ecological area of Bahçeşehir. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP…
€645,100
