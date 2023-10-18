Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Trabzon
13
Ortahisar
9
16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The villas for sale are located in …
€523,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Ortakoey, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa with Stunning Nature View in Trabzon Macka. The stylish stone villa is…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€480,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Akyazi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€512,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Sea View Villas Near Airport in Ortahisar Trabzon. Chic villas are located in the …
€1,12M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€323,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€484,000
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€480,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Spacious Flats with Unique Sea Views in Trabzon Yalincak. The flats are located in Trabzon Y…
€512,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Arakli, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 8
Affordably Priced Sea View Flat in Surmene Trabzon. The duplex flat for sale is located righ…
€142,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Karsiyaka, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex 4-Bedroom Flat with Unique Sea Views in Trabzon. The modernly designed duplex flat wi…
€192,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with central heating in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with central heating
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€902,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Trabzon. The detached houses are located…
€683,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Kocaali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Kocaali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Amasra, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€64,287

