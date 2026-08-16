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Houses for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Çorum
12
Trabzon
9
İyidere
8
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43 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$741,469
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
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5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
These detached villas are located in Buyukcekmece, istanbul, near the beautiful Buyukcekmece…
$1,40M
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6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Situated in the tranquil Faralya neighborhood, at the easternmost edge of the famous Fethiye…
$2,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Villav
$925,818
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4 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Located near the iconic Çalıs Beach in Fethiye, Mugla, these luxurious detached villas combi…
$958,504
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$415,269
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Osmanbaba, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Osmanbaba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex Apartment in a Two-Block Complex in Trabzon Akçaabat Söğütlü The duplex apartment is …
$356,275
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4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Adabuku, these luxury villas are part of an award-winn…
$2,28M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
In Göcek, luxury is not ostentatious.Location is valued here. Air. View. This villa is locat…
$796,341
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3 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Located in the serene Çiftlik neighborhood of Fethiye, these detached villas offer a tranqui…
$933,987
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Specially Designed Houses with Natural Gas Systems in Yalıncak Trabzon Duplex detached house…
$733,372
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6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Located in the southwestern region of Turkey, Fethiye is a gem of Mugla, drawing millions of…
$1,33M
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House in Bektas, Turkey
House
Bektas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
For those seeking an exclusive lifestyle in one of Turkey's most desirable coastal cities, t…
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Faralya — it's not about the resort.It's about the heights. About silence. About space. The …
$515,616
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7 bedroom house in Omerli, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Omerli, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 538 m²
These semi-detached villas are located in the peaceful Çekmekoy district on the Anatolian si…
$1,86M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Presented for sale is a villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Feth…
$332,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Trabzon Ortahisar, Surrounded by Nature and Within Walking Distance of th…
$950,839
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$345,865
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Akçaabat, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 17/17
Expansive Duplex Apartment in the Panorama 61 Project in Trabzon Akçaabat This elegant duple…
$356,275
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Modern 4+1 villa with pool in Yanıklar, Fethiye - suitable for Turkish citizenship A new two…
$532,650
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3 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Adabuku, a picturesque settlement in Bodrum, offers a stunning blend of blue bays, lush pine…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arsin, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arsin, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villas with Spacious Landscape Areas in Trabzon Arsin The Cudibey region in Arsin,…
$451,128
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Villa 7 rooms in Atakum, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
$27,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Villas in the Payallar area with t…
$1,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
New premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combination…
$503,471
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6 bedroom house in Kumkoy, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Kumkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
This stylish villa is located on the European side of istanbul, in one of the city's most pr…
$1,35M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
A wonderful villa with stunning mountain views, located in Fethiye, is available for sale. T…
$641,656
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas 200 meters fr…
$756,395
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
What you get: spacious villa 3+1 with an area of 180 m2, fully furnished house, private pool…
$490,275
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Property types in Black Sea Region

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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