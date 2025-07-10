Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Southeastern Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Southeastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Diyarbakır
47
Eğil
47
House Delete
Clear all
49 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your new reality in KalkanImagine a place where your morning begins with the sun …
$1,67M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 471 m²
Open the doors to a unique life in Kalkan!Dear friends and connoisseurs of luxury!We present…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Located in the Historic Center: The villa is perfectly blended into the atmosphere of the Ol…
$810,844
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 370 m²
We offer for sale a delightful luxury villa with a chic panorama of the sea in the picturesq…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Welcome to this charming Italian-style private house in Kalcan! This unique house promises t…
$571,749
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
Feel life in perfectionThese six magnificent villas overlooking the sea in Kalkan are the pe…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Location: The villa occupies a 400 m2 plot and offers spacious 250 m2 of interior space, per…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
This impressive individually designed villa offers an unrivalled level of comfort and luxury…
$716,130
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Imagine waking up every morning, opening your windows and seeing the vast Mediterranean Sea.…
$981,791
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The villa is located in a beautiful location in the area of Ortaalan Kalkana.Full panoramic …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Kalkan: Realize your dream of living by the seaImagine a place where every day begins with s…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The villa is a modern building with 4 bedrooms and a spacious and well-equipped outdoor terr…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Presented for sale villa located in the beautiful city of Kalkan.Authentic atmosphere: Kalka…
$808,533
Leave a request
Villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Area 468 m²
Delightful Project in Ortaalan, Kalkan – Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea ViewDear buyers an…
$750,781
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Welcome to this luxurious villa in Kalkan with breathtaking panoramic sea views! This unique…
$808,533
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa with sea views in Kalkan! This luxury accommodation is ideal…
$727,680
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the exquisite city of Kalkan. This picture…
$796,983
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
Presented for sale villa that offers a unique view of the Kalkan Sea.The beaches of Kalkan a…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Located in one of the most attractive locations, the 4 bedroom villa, private pool and furni…
$843,185
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa with swimming pool, which is located on the Mediterranean co…
$508,221
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
We offer to buy a beautiful villa in Kalkan, which offers you a stunning panoramic view of t…
$981,791
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your new life in Kalkan. It is more than just a villa – it is a space where the h…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Presented for sale villa, which offers a unique view of the Kalkan Sea. Kalkan is a beautifu…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Kalkan is a little-known resort among Russian-speaking tourists on the southwestern coast of…
$843,185
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Presented for sale luxury villa in Kalkan overlooking the sea and the peninsula. This unique…
$825,859
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Discover a world of perfect comfort: Your new villa by the sea in KalcanImagine a place wher…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Excellent location: Located near the center of Kalkan, the villa provides convenient access …
$1,55M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Buyukdere, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Buyukdere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Nestled in the serene and green surroundings of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most tranquil dis…
$5,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
Central location in Kalkan:A convenient location in the heart of Kalkan, provides easy acces…
$845,495
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
We present you a magnificent snow-white villa with a terrace and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
$1,29M
Leave a request

Property types in Southeastern Anatolia Region

villas

Properties features in Southeastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go