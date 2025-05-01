Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 8 bedrooms in Goynuklu, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Goynuklu, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Floor 1/3
Fully Furnished and Sea View Detached Villa in Mudanya Goynüklü The fully furnished detached…
$1,39M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Real Estate with Sea View in Complex with Pool in Bursa Mudanya The real estate is in a proj…
$218,504
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$326,057
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Houses with Private Pools in a Complex in Mudanya Bursa The houses are situated in …
$724,572
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas in Prestigious Complex with Private Pool in Bursa Mudanya Villas for sale in Bursa wh…
$1,19M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$297,754
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Private Boutique Project with a Pool Within a Complex in Mudanya Modernly de…
$450,593
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$375,872
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex Apartments with Sea and Nature Views and Pool in Mudanya The apartments in the Burgaz…
$179,846
Villa 4 bedrooms in 100 Sokak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
100 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Four-Storey Villa in a Complex with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, a prestig…
$444,933
2 bedroom house in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Triplex Villa in Mudanya Bursa Altınkum is one of the most prestigious neighborhood…
$318,132
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
5-Bedroom Duplex Flats with Private Pools in Halitpaşa Mudanya The flats are situated in the…
$426,818
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea-View Flats Near the Coastal Walking Trail and Marina in Mudanya Bursa Halitpaşa is a pre…
$241,313
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
5-Bedroom Duplex Flats with Private Pools in Halitpaşa Mudanya The flats are situated in the…
$151,390
