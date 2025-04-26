Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Yalova, Turkey

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$366,146
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$376,412
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$286,301
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,393
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$215,581
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury Flats with Horizontal Architecture in a Complex with Pool in Central Yalova Yalova, …
$168,815
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Luxury flats are locate…
$234,972
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$240,675
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Yalova Termal The apartment is located in Yalo…
$110,642
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$200,753
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$131,174
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Detached Pool and lift in Yalova Kadıköy The triplex villa is located in …
$677,541
4 bedroom house in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas with Spacious Interiors in Kadıköy Yalova Yalova is a popular summer and wi…
$337,630
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$230,409
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$246,378
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Beachfront Stylish Apartments in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is an advantageously located city in …
$400,365
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,799
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom Duplex Apartments with a Large Garden and Terrace in a Privileged Complex in Yalov…
$120,908
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
Floor 3/4
🏆 Exclusive Seaside Living: Your Dream Home Awaits in Yalova's Premier Residential Complex! …
$353,628
4 bedroom house in Cinarcik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Houses Close to All Amenities and the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is an ideal liv…
$274,894
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Инфаструктура Вилл : 2 Виллы расположенные в Ялове/Термал. - Количество этажей: 3 - 435 к…
$514,802
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Gated Community Located in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood, Yalova Yalov…
$163,112
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$100,957
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment in Mia Thermal Complex in Yalova with Large Terrace and 4 Bedroom Located i…
$125,471
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury Flats with Horizontal Architecture in a Complex with Pool in Central Yalova Yalova, …
$131,174
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex in a Prime Location in Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova Yalova is fr…
$147,143
Duplex 1 bedroom in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Thermal Concept Real Estate Within the Complex in Yalova Thermal Yalova is a city located in…
$190,487
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$246,378
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$230,409
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$116,877
