Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

;
Ankara
34
Eskişehir
17
Cankaya
16
Golbasi
14
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,959
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 38/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$859,456
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Duplex 4 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$829,381
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Brand-New 7-Bedroom Villas in a Luxurious Project in Ankara Gölbaşı Ankara, the capital city…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$184,607
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$219,780
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$953,152
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious and Elegant New Apartments in Küçükesat, Çankaya The capital of Turkey, Ankara is …
$230,191
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
$177,881
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in Gölbaşı, a prime ar…
$482,360
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Villas with Smart Home System in a Complex in Çayyolu, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Türkiye…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Duplex 6 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,05M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Homes in a Prestigious Area in Çankaya, Ankara As the capital of Turkey, Ankara stand…
$628,109
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,69M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
What do you get: spacious * three -story villa 5+1 * with a pool, open parking and a garden.…
$813,069
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Villas with Prestigious Location in a Secured Complex in Incek, Ankara Gölbaşı not…
$1,89M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Garden Villas Close to Schools in Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Ankara is the capital a…
$492,770
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$607,287
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villa with Large Garden in Ankara Çayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest districts in…
$576,056
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
$10,46M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
$14,53M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$219,780
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$449,971
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ovakent, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite villas and nbsp; KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship! KIWI Su…
$3,38M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
$8,08M
Leave a request

Property types in Central Anatolia Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go