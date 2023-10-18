Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Milas
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Milas, Turkey

villas
19
House To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Villas With Private Parking Lot in the Best Location of Bodrum Villas for sale are lo…
€813,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Milas Adabuku Luxurious villas for sale …
€444,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€553,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€405,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€409,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€1,44M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€936,000
4 room house with balcony, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Semidetached Villas with a Stunning Lake View in Adabükü Bodrum The luxe villas are situate…
€829,000
3 room house with balcony, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Semidetached Villas with a Stunning Lake View in Adabükü Bodrum The luxe villas are situate…
€658,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doerttepe, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Nature View Semi-Detached Villas in a Peaceful Area in Milas Mugla The investment semi-detac…
€390,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Nature View Semi-Detached Villas in a Peaceful Area in Milas Mugla The investment semi-detac…
€273,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€6,30M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€2,00M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villas in a Secure Luxury Project in Adabükü, Bodrum Semi-detached villas for …
€560,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Lake and Nature Views Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Dorttepe The semi-detached villas s…
€610,000
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€460,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas with Tranquil and Comfortable Living Areas in Mugla Gulluk The luxe villas a…
€679,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Kemikler, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas Next to Pine Forests in Milas Mugla The semi-detached villas int…
€273,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/2
Semi-Detached Villas in Project with Unique Location and Extensive Green Areas in Mugla Adab…
€236,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Detached Houses with Sea and Lake Views in Milas Bogazici The luxe houses are loca…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Special Design and First Class Materials in Milas Gulluk Gulluk, offering…
€713,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kemikler, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate for Sale in a Comprehensive Project Intertwined with Nature in Milas The investm…
€202,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doerttepe, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Houses Intertwined with Nature in Bodrum Dörttepe The houses are located in Bodrum,…
€945,000

Properties features in Milas, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir