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Houses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
Kaş
65
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1 180 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$189,543
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5 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Complex with Indoor Parking and Forest Views in Konyaaltı This exclusive villa c…
$1,13M
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Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Antalya Altıntaş The apartments for sale are…
$189,543
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with an area of 410 sq. m. with premium finishing with the city of Alanya and 650 mete…
$805,388
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Furnished Villa Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Kargıcak, Alanya Renowned for its …
$443,491
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Flat in a Complex with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Ant…
$253,943
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House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Located in the prestigious Tepe Mahallesi, these stylish detached villas offer breathtaking …
$1,34M
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2 bedroom house in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with Pool in Antalya Kepez The villas are located in the G…
$273,913
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities in Belek, Antalya Belek is one of Antalya's mo…
$209,255
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
5-Bedroom House with Private Pool and Spacious Garden in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s most …
$641,441
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Nature Villas
$1,48M
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
This extraordinary luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 580 m2 of spacious living…
$2,69M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
$14,53M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 6
$4,07M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$559,448
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa with Community Pool Near Land of Legends in Antalya Kadriye This duplex semi…
$215,724
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
$362,466
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Detached Smart Villas in the Intertwined with Nature in Alanya Bektaş The detached villas in…
$2,76M
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$953,056
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4 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Homes in Tranquil and Peaceful Area in Antalya Altinkale The semi-detached homes are located…
$632,390
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6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This expansive 6-bedroom villa in the sought-after area of Kargicak offers luxury living wit…
$1,64M
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Property types in Antalya

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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