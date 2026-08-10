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Houses for sale in Fatih, Turkey

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villas
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115 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Petunia Villas Houses
$416,097
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Alicante region, on the Costa…
$486,895
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Furnished Building 250 Meters From The Main Street and Coast in Balat The building …
$1,61M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cordis Lacus
$2,44M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Green Stone Paradise
$973,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Terra Luna Villas
$417,696
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Lake Valley Villas
$572,000
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building with Urban Transformation in Fatih Istanbul The 4-story building has a co…
$1,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
White Arcadia Beach Resort Villas
$405,727
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
La Nature Residence
$441,275
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,12M
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5 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Building with Furnished Units in Fatih Akşemsettin The building has been compl…
$1,61M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Celinen Villas
$338,275
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Florent Garden
$1,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 455 m²
Hillcrest Villas
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$310,085
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Summit Estates
$1,66M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 516 m²
Luxury Blue Istanbul
$795,000
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8 bedroom House in Sultan Ahmet Square, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Sultan Ahmet Square, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 634 m²
Turkish citizenship (second passport)✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, p…
$3,27M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Beachside Resort
$503,491
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 506 m²
Paradise in Earth
$595,364
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 845 m²
Diamond of Silivri
$1,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,00M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Black Amber
$1,04M
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6 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 6
Fully Furnished and Renovated Building with Lift and 6 Studio Apartments in Fatih Iskenderpa…
$742,221
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Evergreen Village
$2,50M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 538 m²
Prestij Garden
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Black Amber
$2,80M
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