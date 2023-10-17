Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fatih, Turkey

17 properties total found
Mansion 12 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Mansion with Unique Views in Istanbul Fatih. The mansion is located in Fatih, I…
€2,16M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Istanbul. Located in Fatih, Istanbul, the building…
€1,52M
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully-Furnished 5-Storey Building in Fatih Istanbul. The 5-storey building in Istanbul has 6…
€1,60M
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully Furnished Corner Building in Istanbul Aksemsettin. The building is located in Aksemset…
€1,52M
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building Brand-New Furniture in Istanbul. The 4-storey building is ready for occup…
€949,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 6
Whole Building with 6 Furnished Flats in Fatih. The whole building for sale in Istanbul is s…
€703,000
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Brightful Cost-Free Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The renovated building is located on …
€1,71M
4 room house with air conditioning in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
New Furnished Building with 4 Floors in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located close to Fev…
€1,71M
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Renovated and Furnished Whole Building in Istanbul. The building for sale in Istanbul …
€1,60M
4 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building in Fatih Balat with Terraces and Balconies. The renovated building covers…
€1,52M
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Building in Istanbul Near the Arterial Road. The building in Istanbul Fatih ha…
€712,000
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 5
Corner Location Furnished Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located 600 m from the…
€1,28M
4 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Whole Building with Terrace in Istanbul Fatih. The building with 4 floors is locate…
€1,14M
6 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Whole Building with Cafe and 3 Floors of Apartments in Istanbul. The building located in Ist…
€2,38M
9 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building Suits Airbnb in Istanbul Fatih. The 4-floor building is situated at…
€2,47M
5 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 5
Furnished and Renovated Istanbul Whole Building for Sale. Suited in an advantageous location…
€1,52M
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Centrally Located Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building in Istanbul Fatih lies on …
€854,000
