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Houses for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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villas
44
duplexes
8
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71 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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INEST HOMES
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$673,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Near All Amenities in Çalış Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’…
$732,344
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa in a Central Location in Fethiye Muğla The villa is located in the …
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Single-Storey Villa with Pool and Garden in the Hotel Zone of Fethiye The villa is…
$1,56M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartments 700 m from the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is a prestigious coastal d…
$349,556
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Fethiye Centre within Walking Distance to Çalış Beach Fethiye, with its b…
$985,855
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
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Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Detached Home Close to All Amenities and Ölüdeniz in Ovacık Fethiye Fethiye, with it…
$1,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Villas with High Rental Income in Fethiye Turkey Fethiye is located to the e…
$667,736
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
TEK YETKİLİ YILTAŞ HOMES GAYRİMENKUL DEN  GÖKÇİN SİTESİ'NDE SATILIK 4+1 İKİZ VİLLA TADIND…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with a Shared Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Fethiye Muğla The luxu…
$261,280
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Hisarönü Ölüdeniz, famous …
$376,891
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Garden and Private Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The villa is located in Hisa…
$547,995
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villas near Amenities in Fethiye Akarca These charming villas are located…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished and Well-Equipped Villas in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is highly preferred for its w…
$805,074
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4 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Fethiye, renowned for its warm Mediterranean climate, lush fertile lands, and stunning bays …
$1,36M
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3 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Fethiye is a renowned destination, celebrated for its world-famous bays, paragliding experie…
$875,613
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Social Amenities in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is a popular settlement kno…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Nature Views in Ovacık, Ölüdeniz, Fethiye These styli…
$453,054
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4 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Nestled between the majestic Babadag and Mendos Mountains and surrounded by lush pine forest…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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4 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Located in the vibrant Hisaronu neighborhood of Fethiye, Mugla, this fully renovated triplex…
$1,18M
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