Fethiye
Turkey
Residential
Fethiye
Houses
Houses for sale in Fethiye, Turkey
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
400 m²
2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
8
7
400 m²
3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€478,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
260 m²
1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€771,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
135 m²
1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
190 m²
3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€736,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€916,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
775 m²
3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
185 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
238 m²
4
3+1 Luxury Villas with Elevator, Sauna, Turkish Bath, and Jacuzzi in Fethiye Luxurious villa…
€902,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
200 m²
3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
250 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€806,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
290 m²
4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
7
6
380 m²
3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€870,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
210 m²
3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€568,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
265 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€603,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
4
240 m²
3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€816,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
530 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,39M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
250 m²
3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€817,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
196 m²
1/4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Baths and Jacuzzis in Fethiye Mugla The houses are located in Muğ…
€745,000
Recommend
1
2
