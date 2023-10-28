Houses for sale in Cesme, Turkey

UAE
20 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
271 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
252 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
2
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
338 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
395 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
460 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
3
3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
8
5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
210 m²
2
€599,608
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
160 m²
2
€409,732
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
350 m²
2
€427,721
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
300 m²
2
€439,713
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
4
164 m²
1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
5
223 m²
1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
2
69 m²
1/2
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
€135,800
Recommend
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
2
59 m²
1/2
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
€136,800
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
3
118 m²
1/2
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
€174,100
Recommend
