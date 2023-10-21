Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€166,000
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Semi-Detached Villas in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Villas for sale are located in th…
€1,05M
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€1,54M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€659,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€217,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€198,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Ankara Incek New-build apartments are located…
€168,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New-Build Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in Ankara Cankaya Elegant flats are located …
€155,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Apartments in Central Location in Ankara Cankaya The stylish apartments are located i…
€188,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€762,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Panoramic City View in Çankaya Ankara Panoramic city views apartments l…
€232,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Ankara Dikmen Apartments are located …
€282,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 7
Centrally Located City View Flats for Sale in Ankara Cankaya The modernly designed flats for…
€188,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€115,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€113,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Boutique Apartments for Sale Incek Ankara These brand new apartments in Ankara are l…
€173,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Flats for Sale in Ankara Golbasi in a Boutique Project New flats in Ankara are locat…
€139,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Offering Independent Living Within Ankara Cayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest distri…
€901,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Çankaya is one of the most developed areas in…
€229,000
