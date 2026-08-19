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Houses for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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villas
4
duplexes
9
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15 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Villas with Smart Home System in a Complex in Çayyolu, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Türkiye…
$1,90M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,060
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$605,345
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 38/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$856,511
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$184,161
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4 bedroom house in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas Near Schools and Universities in Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Ankara, the …
$490,758
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villa with Large Garden in Ankara Çayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest districts in…
$574,094
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious and Elegant New Apartments in Küçükesat, Çankaya The capital of Turkey, Ankara is …
$230,332
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in a Privileged Location in Alacaatlı, Çankaya, Ankara The capital city of Ank…
$626,179
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Homes in a Prestigious Area in Çankaya, Ankara As the capital of Turkey, Ankara stand…
$626,179
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$605,345
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Brand-New City-View Apartments Near Kızılay in Çankaya, Ankara Çankaya is one of the largest…
$183,003
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$219,915
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 10
Forest-View Apartments in a Complex with an Indoor Gym in Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara Ankara, th…
$313,668
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4 bedroom house in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Garden Villas Close to Schools in Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Ankara is the capital a…
$490,758
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