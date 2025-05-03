Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
8
Antalya
46
İzmir
4
Alanya
38
311 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This project, which offers you a quality life with its stylish and comfortable design, offer…
$320,775
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This project: - Hotel Block - School-College Block - Hospital Block - Business (Workplac…
$252,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: what are you recoving: Villoklassalyuk…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
$3,21M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
$787,894
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes Villa 4+1 with pool Plot 470 m2 Villa area 245 m2 3…
$860,704
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gök…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of Antalya and the region…
$363,349
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in Üsküdar with its history and unique living culture, this project offers you a ple…
$352,468
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Located in Üsküdar with its history and unique living culture, this project offers you a ple…
$356,175
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
$956,400
Leave a request
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 000 m²
-Referans Beylikdüzü Project located in 31.000m2 area and %70 of this area has Landscape and…
$9,04M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached villa with sea and mountain views in Kargicak, Alanya.   The villa for sale is on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
OBA / ALANYA 5  ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1000 m² LAND 520 m² VILLA SPECIAL PRIVATE …
$1,10M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Tuzla, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
-This flat is in the form of 5,5+1. -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas offer you …
$2,91M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
• Easy access to everyday areas, shopping malls, hospitals and schools  • A great opportuni…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recall: Villupremiumlassaspanoramic -grades of th…
$691,024
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
KONAKLI/ALANYA 3+1 DETACHED VILLA 200 M2 2 BALCONIES 2 TERRACES 2 TOILETS NUM…
$300,296
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas with panoramic sea views in …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:5+1 villas with panoramic view in the mountains of Tepe a…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
IN TEPE NEIGHBORHOOD FULL CASTLE AND SEA VIEW SUITABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP 3+1 180 M…
$430,425
Leave a request
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Area 93 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contains 3…
$291,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Leave a request

