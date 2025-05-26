Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

16 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Building with Furnished Units in Fatih Akşemsettin The building has been compl…
$1,61M
5 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Whole Building with 4 Floors in Istanbul Fatih The whole building is located in Ka…
$1,01M
Mansion 12 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical Mansion in Fatih with Sea View Restorable for Big Investments The mansion for sal…
$2,11M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Apartments with Lake View Complex in Büyükçekmece The apartments are located in the Büyükçek…
$519,698
9 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
9 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready 5-Storey Building in Istanbul Fatih in an Airbnb Area The building is located in o…
$754,474
6 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building with Ground Floor Cafe and Upper 3 Floors Apartment in Fatih The bu…
$2,51M
4 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Fatih Balat İstanbul The 4-storey whole building f…
$1,11M
8 bedroom House in Esenyurt, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
5 Storey Furnished Building with Renovated Interior and Exterior in Fatih, Istanbul The new…
$1,61M
5 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 5
5-Storey Whole Building Close to the Tourist Attractions in Fatih Istanbul Fatih is one of t…
$1,61M
4 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Furnished Building 250 Meters From The Main Street and Coast in Balat The building …
$1,61M
4 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building with Urban Transformation in Fatih Istanbul The 4-story building has a co…
$1,81M
9 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
9 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 5
5-Storey Furnished Building 350 m from Main Street in Fatih Balat Istanbul The cost-free bui…
$1,36M
8 bedroom House in Esenyurt, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Fatih The building suitable for Airbnb is lo…
$1,81M
6 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 6
Fully Furnished and Renovated Building with Lift and 6 Studio Apartments in Fatih Iskenderpa…
$744,217
House 13 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
House 13 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
6-Storey Building in Istanbul Fatih for Short-Term Rental with 6 Furnished Flats The key-rea…
$2,62M
3 bedroom house in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Double-facade Building on Corner Position in Balat Square in Istanbul Fatih The building is …
$904,913
