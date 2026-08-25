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Houses for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Nilufer
13
Mudanya
10
Osmangazi
6
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34 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Hamidiye, İnegöl, Bursa İnegöl, one of Bursa’s prominen…
$499 656
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 10/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$239 321
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633 630
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$457 837
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5 bedroom house in Mudanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish 5-Bedroom Villas for Sale in Bursa Mudanya Bademli neighborhood is one of the reside…
$1,04M
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5 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Villa with Detached Garden and Parking in Bursa Nilüfer The villa is in the Demirci ne…
$370 241
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Villa 3 rooms in 541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Duplex Villas for Sale with Pools in Nilüfer Bursa These villas are located in the 1…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Garden Villas for Sale in Gökçeköy, Nilüfer, Bursa The villas are located in the Gö…
$270 842
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$207 895
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Villa 7 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
$52,32M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$332 866
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Duplex 3 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/11
$5,74M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 9/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$332 866
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$187 955
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$354 058
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$457 837
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$353 729
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$201 964
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Parking in Mudanya Bursa This apartment…
$302 362
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$457 837
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$717 964
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious and Modern Houses in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Özlüce is a district with modern urban pl…
$1,04M
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Villa in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Villa
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Area 112 m²
$51,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$790 703
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İnegöl, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İnegöl, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Indoor Pool and Elevator in Bursa İnegöl İnegöl is a …
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Home System Equipped Detached Duplex Villas in Nilüfer Demirci The duplex villas are l…
$499 656
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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Property types in Bursa

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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