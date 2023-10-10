Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bursa, Turkey

Mudanya
14
Besevler Mahallesi
11
Niluefer
11
Termal
8
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
6
Goeruekle Mahallesi
3
House To archive
Clear all
75 properties total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€206,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€180,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€258,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€172,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€146,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€687,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€405,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€230,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Houses with Spacious Private Pool in Mudanya Bursa. Houses equipped with luxury complex feat…
€687,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€227,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€282,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens 3 Mins from the Ferry Pier in Yalova The vill…
€412,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€167,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€262,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€198,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€169,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 6/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€325,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€309,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€187,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€203,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€180,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€249,000

Property types in Bursa

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir