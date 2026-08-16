Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

;
villas
15
duplexes
8
House Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$293,091
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 5+1 with panoramic viewsMersin, AyashDesign renovation of the villaVilla complex at th…
$445,904
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium 4+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe complex consists of 10 villasPanoramic sea viewTo…
$665,427
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium 5+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe villa is located on a fenced territoryTo the sea …
$571,672
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 on the first coastlineMersin, TashujuLand area 430 m2Villa area of 250 m2There is …
$857,508
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 3+1The villa has a private swimming pool and fenced area…
$480,205
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room house in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room house
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/14
$1,86M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments-duplexes 1 + 1 in a premium class complex, Tomyuk, MersinComplex surrendered, sea…
$171,502
Leave a request
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 13/14
New elite complex in Mezitli, MersinFirst coastlineSuitable for Turkish citizenshipSuitable …
$628,839
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4+1 villasAyash, Mersin.Sea viewThe complex consists of 9 villasCompletion of constru…
$400,171
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 12
1+1 duplex apartments in a new complex in Mersin, TegeThe complex costs from 1 blockComplex …
$66,314
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 4+1Complex surrendered, searched receivedThe villa has a…
$834,642
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
New Detached Villas in a Prestigious Location in Mezitli, Mersin Boasting one of the longest…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Findikpinari, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Findikpinari, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
$13,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for two owners / townhouse 3+1Mersin, YenishehirLand area 1500 m2Villa area of 250 m2F…
$234,386
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Cevlik, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Cevlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
$41,56M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 13
Duplexes 4+1Ayash, Mersin.Panoramic view of the sea, mountainsSuitable for Turkish residence…
$356,723
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Mezitli, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Villas with Spectacular Forest, City, and Sea Views in Mersin Mezitli Mersin, with its…
$644,800
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 6+2Yenishehir, MersinSea view, mountains, cityThe villa is rented, you can come…
$800,341
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$189,857
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
$17,38M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villas for Sale in Mersin Davultepe Mezitli, one of the most popular districts of Mersin…
$698,670
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go