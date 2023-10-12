Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

1 room Duplex with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Spacious Duplex Property in Konyaaltı Antalya The ready-to-move property is in a single-blo…
€101,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Pool in Konyaalti Hurma The apartments are located i…
€303,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma Luxury apartments ar…
€484,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma Luxury apartments ar…
€282,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with a Communal Pool in Konyaaltı The apartments are l…
€440,000
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Compact project consisting of 6 villas. Each villa has its own garden, parking for 3 cars in…
€585,000
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of rooms 7 Number of bedrooms 6 Number of bathrooms 4 Area 400 sq.m Plot 8000…
€415,000
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villas with the possibility of obtaining citizenship in Turkey. Number of rooms 8 Numbe…
€745,000
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 620 m²
Number of rooms 8 Number of bedrooms 6 Number of bathrooms 6 Area 620 sq.m Plot 3…
€820,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
The city of happiness is growing! The complex is designed for small families who dream of a…
€167,000
