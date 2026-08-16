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Houses for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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villas
11
townhouses
3
duplexes
13
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32 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
$34,76M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Home for Sale with a Spacious Garden in Çağlarca Konyaaltı Çağlarca Neighborhood, part of An…
$314,633
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$7,38M
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5 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Complex with Indoor Parking and Forest Views in Konyaaltı This exclusive villa c…
$1,13M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/5
$7,85M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,43M
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6 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
6-Bedroom & 6-Bathroom 3 Storey Villa with a Private Pool in Konyaaltı Antalya The villa, lo…
$1,09M
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3 room house in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
$9,77M
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5 room house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/9
$161,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Planet 17 Villas
$800,000
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,87M
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6 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Smart Home Systems and Private Parking in Konyaaltı Molla Yusuf Neighborhood in …
$1,12M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Presented for sale ready-made villas, completed at the end of 2023. Located in the area of M…
$792,903
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Villa 8 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
$48,25M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
$15,23M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,20M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Holiday Concept Project with Pools in Antalya Konyaaltı Flats for sale are situat…
$526,316
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Villa 6 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
$31,97M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 291 m²
Flowers Boutique Villas
$680,000
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
$12,32M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
$540,620
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Nature Villas
$1,48M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished Apartment in a Secure Complex with Pool in Hurma, Konyaaltı Hurma is a well-establ…
$261,423
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cosy Life Villas! into our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome the new d…
$2,15M
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Built in 2014 by the leading construction companies of the region, the complex consists of 2…
$111,754
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies in the region in 2017 on …
$110,455
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A unique combination of prestige, elegance and comfort, this magnificent villa is ready to o…
$2,26M
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