Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view in Armash, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Armash, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is only 500 meters away from the Akmese exit of the Northern Marmara road
€95,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€184,755
Villa 4 room villa in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
€513,525
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/5
Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments for sale in…
€323,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Istanbul, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
€12,00M
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Istanbul, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 5
Number of floors 7
€670,000
4 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€1,42M
6 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
6 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
€1,38M
5 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 257 m²
€1,02M
4 room house in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room house
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
€690,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€664,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€179,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€205,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€256,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,24M
Villa 3 room villa in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
Крытый плавательный бассейн; Гардеробная; Сауна; Парная; Фитнес; Многофункциональный за…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Luxury villas surrounded by nature with smart home technology in Istanbul, Chekmekoy.Luxury …
€2,08M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 769 m²
The project is located in the Buyukchekmezhe region in the European part of Istanbul, namely…
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Luxurious spacious villas in the area of Beilikyu / Gurpynar. Layouts: 6 + 1 7 + 1 Area 31…
€700,000

Property types in Marmara Region

villas
mansions
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
