Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Marmara Region
Houses
Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Armash, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
1
The house is only 500 meters away from the Akmese exit of the Northern Marmara road
€95,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
4
2
250 m²
2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€184,755
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
5
179 m²
3
€513,525
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
220 m²
5/5
Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments for sale in…
€323,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istanbul, Turkey
8
320 m²
2/2
€12,00M
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Istanbul, Turkey
5
7
€670,000
Recommend
4 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
1
200 m²
€1,42M
Recommend
6 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
6
1
278 m²
€1,38M
Recommend
5 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
1
257 m²
€1,02M
Recommend
4 room house
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4
1
255 m²
€690,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
2
1
87 m²
3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
228 m²
6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€664,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
5
3
227 m²
4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
4
3
186 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
5
3
208 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
2
2
114 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
3
2
136 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
Recommend
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€179,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€205,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
4
3
160 m²
4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€256,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,24M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
5
357 m²
2
Крытый плавательный бассейн; Гардеробная; Сауна; Парная; Фитнес; Многофункциональный за…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
289 m²
Luxury villas surrounded by nature with smart home technology in Istanbul, Chekmekoy.Luxury …
€2,08M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
769 m²
The project is located in the Buyukchekmezhe region in the European part of Istanbul, namely…
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
310 m²
Luxurious spacious villas in the area of Beilikyu / Gurpynar. Layouts: 6 + 1 7 + 1 Area 31…
€700,000
Recommend
Property types in Marmara Region
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey
