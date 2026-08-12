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Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Fatih
116
Beylikduzu
53
Yalova
44
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510 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$325,448
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$346,221
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 4
A Timeless Ottoman House Suitable for Renovation in Istanbul The house is located in Fatih, …
$1,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,50M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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5 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Villa with Detached Garden and Parking in Bursa Nilüfer The villa is in the Demirci ne…
$372,943
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3 room house in , Turkey
3 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,10M
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Villas with Spacious Interiors and Balconies in Basaksehir Istanbul The Başakşehir district …
$796,308
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,881
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$461,628
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6 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building with Ground Floor Cafe and Upper 3 Floors Apartment in Fatih The bu…
$2,50M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 10 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 876 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pools in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villas are located in the B…
$4,20M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Celinen Villas
$338,275
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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6 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
These chic villas are located in a serene villa complex just a short walk from the sea in Bu…
$1,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Green Valley Villas
$1,09M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Fatih Balat İstanbul The 4-storey whole building f…
$1,10M
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villas with Garden 1.5 km from TEM Highway in Istanbul Başakşehir Başakşehir is beco…
$663,590
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$189,267
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House 13 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
House 13 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
6-Storey Building in Istanbul Fatih for Short-Term Rental with 6 Furnished Flats The key-rea…
$2,60M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Bosphorus Deluxe
$216,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Canonic Life
$648,000
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
City-View Real Estate Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The real estate is located on the A…
$733,988
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633,630
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 455 m²
Hillcrest Villas
$3,50M
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Property types in Marmara Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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