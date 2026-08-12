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Castles for sale in Turkey

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3 properties total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,23M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,78M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Castle 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is the subject of historical heritage! Near the villa is a historic church from th…
$2,65M
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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