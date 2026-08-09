Houses for sale in Niluefer, Turkey

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Houses for sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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villas
5
duplexes
8
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16 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$758,172
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious and Modern Houses in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Özlüce is a district with modern urban pl…
$1,04M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$721,411
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 10/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$241,616
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Duplex Villas for Sale with Pools in Nilüfer Bursa These villas are located in the 1…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Garden Villas for Sale in Gökçeköy, Nilüfer, Bursa The villas are located in the Gö…
$273,913
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5 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Villa with Detached Garden and Parking in Bursa Nilüfer The villa is in the Demirci ne…
$375,735
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 9/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$337,583
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$101,128
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$463,456
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Home System Equipped Detached Duplex Villas in Nilüfer Demirci The duplex villas are l…
$501,750
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$203,648
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$130,013
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$579,031
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$153,715
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