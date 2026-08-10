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Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
115
Beylikduzu
53
Buyukcekmece
45
Basaksehir
34
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388 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,76M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
City-View Real Estate Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The real estate is located on the A…
$632,390
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Extensive Social Amenities in Bakırköy, Istanbul Bakırköy stands out as one …
$4,51M
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TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 128 m²
Marine West
$4,80M
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Basaksehir is one of istanbul's rapidly developing districts, offering both tranquility and …
$1,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Petunia Villas Houses
$416,097
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Basaksehir, one of istanbul's key investment districts, is known for its peaceful atmosphere…
$834,751
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Alicante region, on the Costa…
$486,895
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Furnished Building 250 Meters From The Main Street and Coast in Balat The building …
$1,61M
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4 bedroom house in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Avcılar, İstanbul, 800 m from Küçükçekmece Lake The villas in İstanbul ar…
$440,341
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cordis Lacus
$2,44M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Green Stone Paradise
$973,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Terra Luna Villas
$417,696
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Lake Valley Villas
$572,000
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5 room house in Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
5 room house
Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/3
$16,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villa with a pr…
$748,001
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Located in Buyukcekmece, one of Istanbul’s new favorite cities, Project Villas invite you to…
$1,25M
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5 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in a Prime Location in İstanbul Ümraniye These villa…
$1,50M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sapanca Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 601 m²
Nature Palace
$3,15M
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building with Urban Transformation in Fatih Istanbul The 4-story building has a co…
$1,81M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$802,338
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
White Arcadia Beach Resort Villas
$405,727
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Loire Mansion
$902,000
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5 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Basaksehir is a well-planned district in istanbul, known for its modern infrastructure and i…
$1,33M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
La Nature Residence
$441,275
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Silver Moon Villas
$764,796
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Valley Vista Villa
$2,12M
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5 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Building with Furnished Units in Fatih Akşemsettin The building has been compl…
$1,61M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Marine West
$2,64M
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Property types in Istanbul

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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