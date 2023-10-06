Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Istanbul
  Houses

Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
25
Fatih
17
Basaksehir
16
Kadikoey
9
Ueskuedar
9
Eyuepsultan
8
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Resadiye Mahallesi
6
445 properties total found
4 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€1,42M
6 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
6 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
€1,38M
5 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 257 m²
€1,02M
4 room house in Istanbul, Turkey
4 room house
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
€690,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€667,000
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Marmara Region, Turkey
House in city center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
Крытый плавательный бассейн; Гардеробная; Сауна; Парная; Фитнес; Многофункциональный за…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Luxury villas surrounded by nature with smart home technology in Istanbul, Chekmekoy.Luxury …
€2,08M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 769 m²
The project is located in the Buyukchekmezhe region in the European part of Istanbul, namely…
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Luxurious spacious villas in the area of Beilikyu / Gurpynar. Layouts: 6 + 1 7 + 1 Area 31…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
A complex of modern villas in Silivry.  The project is suitable for citizenship.Total area: …
€760,480
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 695 m²
Villa for sale 170 km from the center of Istanbul or 100 km from the Asian part of Istanbul.…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€1,59M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments for Sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The contemporary city view apartmen…
€426,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
New Build Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located i…
€315,000
Villa 5 room villa with BBQ area in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with BBQ area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5+2 in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention villa 5+2 in a cozy residential comp…
€484,200
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
€255,000
Villa 3 room villa with BBQ area, with concierge in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with BBQ area, with concierge
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new complex of villas with i…
€1,02M
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€231,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex in Beylikduzu We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure.…
€168,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an investment complex with it…
€230,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000

