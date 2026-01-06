Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Efeler, Turkey

11 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Yilmazkoy, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yilmazkoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,93M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,58M
Leave a request
4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/7
$3,46M
Leave a request

Villa 5 rooms in Yilmazkoy, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yilmazkoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
$4,10M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,23M
Leave a request
4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 4/8
$13,18M
Leave a request

Villa 7 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,62M
Leave a request
5 room house in Efeler, Turkey
5 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/10
$7,03M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$19,61M
Leave a request

4 room house in Efeler, Turkey
4 room house
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
$9,31M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,85M
Leave a request
