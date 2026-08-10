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Houses for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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villas
133
townhouses
21
duplexes
45
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223 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Furnished Villa Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Kargıcak, Alanya Renowned for its …
$443,491
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 6
$4,07M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$559,448
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Detached Smart Villas in the Intertwined with Nature in Alanya Bektaş The detached villas in…
$2,76M
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$953,056
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$330,571
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
White Stone Villas 2
$829,079
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Costliness Living
$869,663
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$401,045
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Wistaria Villas
$960,000
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Duplex 5 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/3
$9,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
Pearl Flower
$985,618
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$698,289
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Project in a Central Location in Antalya Memurevleri Neighbo…
$284,315
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with private pool and the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship, the…
$699,000
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located in Antalya / Muratpasha Meydankavagi neighborhood. In terms of loca…
$85,010
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Beacon of Serenity Villas
$1,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Valley Villas
$869,663
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4 room house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Floor 2/6
$4,28M
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2 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Stylish Design Villas Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Tepe Detached villas are in Tepe, on…
$513,185
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
White Stone Villas
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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