Houses for sale in Eyuepsultan, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

;
villas
6
duplexes
6
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$2,33M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
The villas are in Kemerburgaz, Eyupsultan, istanbul. This area in the north of the city is p…
$2,35M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
These stylish homes are situated within a nature-inspired project in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, is…
$3,10M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 1 bedroom in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Canonic Life
$358,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Family-Concept Residential Complex with Forest Views in Eyupsultan Alibeykoy…
$588,780
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Canonic Life
$1,37M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Canonic Life
$925,000
Leave a request
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,23M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Ville Paradise
$2,78M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Canonic Life
$648,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Eyüp İstanbul The apartments are loc…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 5
**LOCATION:** Eyüpsultan / ISTANBUL suitable for citizenship    **CONSTRUCTION AREA…
$523,353
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go