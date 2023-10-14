Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Eyuepsultan, Turkey

4 room house in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room house
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
€690,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
New Build Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located i…
€311,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
€610,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€923,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€706,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€546,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms with central heating, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Mansion 2 bedrooms with central heating, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Storey Historical Mansion for Sale in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The reconstructed historical ma…
€526,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Luxury Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. Offered easy proximity, the ap…
€554,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Flats in a Complex Interwined the Nature in Istanbul. The flats are in a complex with a…
€871,000
