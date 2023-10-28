Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Aksu, Turkey

9 properties total found
2 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Aksu, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€500,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Aksu, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
€650,000
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Aksu, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
€1,19M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aksu, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€707,600
2 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with Online tour in Aksu, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with Online tour
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€469,600
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Aksu, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
€1,04M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Aksu, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,09M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Aksu, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€451,100
4 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour in Aksu, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
€842,400

