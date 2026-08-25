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Houses for sale in Kepez, Turkey

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townhouses
6
duplexes
8
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27 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63 340
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex, completed in 2023, is located in the Göksu neighborhood of Antalya/Kepez. It is…
$105 259
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2 bedroom house in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with Pool in Antalya Kepez The villas are located in the G…
$270 842
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex, completed in 2025, is located in the Antalya / Kepez region. The complex includ…
$70 173
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
$220 054
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Open Plan and Separated Kitchen in Kepez Çamlıbel Neighborho…
$148 262
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TekceTekce
Duplex 4 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,94M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Flats for Sale within Walking Distance of Tram Kepez, one of the central d…
$135 421
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Near Social Amenities in Kepez Altınova With Easy Transportation Options The villas fo…
$234 652
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$807 555
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,20M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,89M
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Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,93M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale Close to Antalya City Hospital in Kepez The apartment is…
$161 104
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Installment Flats for Sale 250 m from the D-400 Highway in Kepez, Antalya The apartments in …
$140 154
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Antalya Kepez Close to the Airport and Shopping Malls The Kepez district in An…
$302 362
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Villa 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$19,87M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,45M
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Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3
$7,21M
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2 room house in Kepez, Turkey
2 room house
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
$6,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$149 878
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/5
$4,60M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, which was completed in the 3rd quarter of 2025, is located in Antalya/Kepez Aya…
$88 735
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Kepez/Çamlıbel Neighborhood on the ground floor of a 3-storey bu…
$75 564
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex was built in 2024 in Antalya/Kepez region. The complex consists of 3 blocks in t…
$121 922
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Completed at the end of 2024, the building is located in Antalya/Kepez. The location is 8.5k…
$75 564
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