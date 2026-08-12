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Lakefront Houses for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Bodrum
6
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3 properties total found
Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,85M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
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Property types in Turkey

villas
castles
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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