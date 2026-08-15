Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

;
villas
354
townhouses
35
duplexes
8
House Delete
Clear all
435 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 7 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 7+2Floor: 1, , 430m², €2,600,000Nestled along the stunning coastline of Ala…
$2,99M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 175m², €236,000Step into your dream retreat in the enchantin…
$271,562
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1, 179m², €330,000Welcome to your dream coastal sanctuary, nestled in the…
$379,726
Leave a request
House in Oba, Turkey
House
Oba, Turkey
$114,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa in Incekum, Turkey
Villa
Incekum, Turkey
$186,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Modern furnished villa planning 3+1 with an area of 160 m2, built in 2022. The…
$602,672
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 in Kargyjak, Alanya – 520 m2 with private pool and gardenSpacious villa 4+1 for sa…
$445,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa for sale in Alanya, Kargicak districtWe offer for sale a spacious two-storey…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Brand-New Villa with a Private Pool and a Garden in Alanya Alanya is one of the mos…
$644,603
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 4+1Floor: 1, , 200m², €765,000Step into a world of elegance and serenity wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Furnished villa with four bedrooms with its own swimming pool overlooking the sea, fortress …
$565,582
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 150m², €375,000Step into a world of elegance and sophisticat…
$431,507
Leave a request
2 room house in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room house
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$4,65M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
$759,734
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$482,137
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 170m², €300,000Experience the epitome of luxury living with …
$345,205
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 7+2Floor: 1, , 400m², €865,000Welcome to your dream residence, a majestic 7…
$995,342
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 6+2Floor: 1, , 250m², €670,000Welcome to an exquisite oasis nestled in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
House in Alanya, Turkey
House
Alanya, Turkey
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keşefli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keşefli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 220m², €485,000Welcome to your new sanctuary in the pictures…
$558,082
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 5+1Floor: 1, , 360m², €1,200,000Discover the epitome of refined living in A…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demirtaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demirtaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 4+1Floor: 1, , 240m², €480,000Welcome to your dream home, a stunning coasta…
$552,329
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go