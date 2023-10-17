UAE
Kusadasi
Turkey
Residential
Kusadasi
Houses
Houses for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
16
House
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€424,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
1
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
3
100 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€140,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
154 m²
The villas are located in the center of Kushadasa, just 150 meters from the sea, where histo…
€328,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
3
94 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€138,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
150 m²
An excellent opportunity for investment and pre-purchase in the second phase of a summer tow…
€340,500
1
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
6
300 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€352,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
3
85 m²
The project has 34 villas, 28 of them are 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 and 6 of them are 3 + …
€216,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
3 room house
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
2
The villa for rent in a closed guarded village is not far from the center of Kushadas .In th…
€15,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
3
230 m²
2
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
€295,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
1
175 m²
2
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products in th…
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
4
1 499 m²
2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at 800 m …
€292,000
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
3
3
340 m²
2
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi. …
€197,000
Recommend
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
2
1
85 m²
4
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with Residence and citizenship, with Элитная вилла
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
5
3
170 m²
2
Beautiful villa of traditional Mediterranean design in a closed elite sita..within walking d…
€500,000
Recommend
