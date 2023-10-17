Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
€1,14M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Swimming Pool in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are loca…
€505,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with a Pool Near the Forest in Antalya Döşemealtı Discover this elegant villa …
€803,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€598,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€522,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€752,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,03M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses with Winter Garden and Forest Views in Antalya Duzlercami These semi-de…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
New luxury villa complex in Deshemealta We present to your attention a new elite complex of …
€752,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa in Dosemealti with a 16 m² Garden Terrace with Mountain View The villa is loc…
€786,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Villas with Nature View in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are located in the Dosemealti …
€593,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Villas with Nature View in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are located in the Dosemealti …
€665,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villas Highlighting the Master Bedroom in Antalya Döşemealtı Yeşilbayır These …
€598,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Extensive Garden and Main Bedroom with High Ceiling Height in Antalya Dosemealti…
€584,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villa with Private Pool and Detached Garden in Döşemealtı Döşemealtı is one of the most…
€612,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas with Private Pool Near the Forest in Döşemealtı Döşemealtı is one of the olde…
€738,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Eco-Friendly Detached Villa with Luxurious Features in Dosemealti The villa is located in on…
€2,25M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villa with Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The contemporary designed villa is lo…
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
New-Build House with Private Pool and Garden in Dosemealti The detached house is located in …
€615,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pool in Yenikoy Neighborhood Dosemealti The villas are located in the Ye…
€675,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Villas with Underfloor Heating in Yeşilbayır The villas are located in Yeşilbayı…
€769,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Villas with Underfloor Heating in Yeşilbayır The villas are located in Yeşilbayı…
€598,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale Close to the Forest in Döşemealtı Antalya The villas in a complex a…
€1,14M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic and Luxury Villas with Private Pools and Elevators in Antalya Dosemealti Villas for sa…
€478,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
Houses with Indoor Car Park in Complex Close to Forest in Dosemealti Duzlercami The houses a…
€1,14M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Houses with Indoor Car Park in Complex Close to Forest in Dosemealti Duzlercami The houses a…
€926,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas for Sale Close to the Main Road in Dosemealti Antalya The villas for sale ar…
€1,14M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Antalya, Dosemealti The houses for sa…
€615,000
