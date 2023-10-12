Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

305 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€936,000
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,81M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€351,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning in Kadikoey, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-Story Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Mugla Seydikemer The villas are located i…
€278,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,51M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M

