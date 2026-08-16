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Houses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Fethiye
72
Milas
48
Marmaris
5
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388 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached House with a Swimming Pool and Garden Near the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye Ovacık is a…
$879,190
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Nestled near the ancient ruins of Myndos in the charming Gumusluk district of Bodrum, these …
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached and Furnished Villas within Walking Distance to Various Amenities Situated in Bodru…
$3,72M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Golden Rose
$614,562
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Cozy Detached Villas in Bodrum Situated in a Safe Complex The detached villas in Bodrum are …
$338,666
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3 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Yalı with a Private Pier in Fethiye Knight Island The yalı is located on Knight Is…
$2,55M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Bodrum Turkey The 6-bedroom villas are…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$360,902
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum. The villa i…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$827,068
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 453 m²
Golden Age Yalikavak
$2,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Aztek Villas
$968,225
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Panoramic Sea View Villas with Private Pools in Gümüşlük Bodrum Gümüşlük, one of the oldest …
$1,77M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Hotel-Like Villas in Bodrum Adabuku with Private Beach and Marina Located in Bodrum, Adabuk…
$1,45M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 4 rooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$20,35M
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Located in the picturesque area of Gumusluk, Bodrum, these detached villas offer a perfect b…
$1,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Large Garden and Private Pool, Just Minutes from the Beach and Marina This villa …
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone-Covered Detached Houses in Bodrum Kadıkalesi in a Peaceful Setting The detached houses…
$565,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature View Stylish Houses in Bodrum Torba Located on the western seashores of Turkey, Bod…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Detached Stone Cladding Villas with Sea View in Bodrum The villas for sale in Bodrum are sit…
$1,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$670,908
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Golden Age Yalikavak
$1,36M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant Apartments in a Quality Project in a Central Location in Fethiye Fethiye, with its m…
$200,116
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Property types in Muğla

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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